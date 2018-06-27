Banbridge Academy win Young Enterprise

Banbridge Academy’s Young Enterprise team Poppin’ has been crowned the Young Enterprise Company of the Year 2018.

The award is a tremendous accolade for Ms Elliott, Mrs Tully and the team, who have developed a fantastic company throughout the past academic year.

The Year 13 pupils competed during the year in the Young Enterprise NI Company Programme which aims to help young people deepen their understanding of how businesses work, while developing their team-building skills and confidence.

The team of savvy young students from Banbridge Academy, trading as Poppin’, and selling ‘Pop Sockets’ - small, lightweight expanding grips attach to most smartphones to offer protection against falls, aid grip to allow users to better access applications and take selfies, and act as a useful stand for mobile devices, landed its first major order with a local Northern Ireland company, Moy Park, after coming top in their regional heat of the Young Enterprise NI ‘Company Programme’ competition.

AThey were also presented with the Company Growth Award.

Brian Moreland, Corporate Responsibility Manager, Moy Park said: “We were very impressed with the Poppin’ team’s business and commercial acumen, creativity and enthusiasm – traits which will stand these students in good stead as they embark on their respective career journeys.”