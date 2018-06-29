Arson attack: woman in 70s rescued from house after man torches front door

A woman in her 70s had to be rescued following an arson attack on a house in Waringstown on Thursday night, June 28.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after it was reported that at around 11.40pm a male poured flammable liquid over the front door of the property in Windsor Close and set it alight.

Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. Damage was caused to the front door of the property as a result.

The female occupant, aged in her 70s, was rescued from the property by NIFRS and treated in hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The male, described as wearing a tracksuit top and dark bottoms, made off on foot.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in a mid-terraced property.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and rescued a woman in her 70s from a first floor bedroom.

“A sounding smoke alarm alerted the occupant to the fire. The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate. The incident was dealt with at 12.49am on June 29.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1754 28/06/18. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.