Are you ready to Rock Red tomorrow?

Banbridge siblings are encouraging the local community to ‘Rock Red’ this Friday to raise funds for Congenital Heart Disease Charity, Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

The Rock Red Friday campaign was launched by brother and sister, Niall Parfitt (4) and Éabha (7) and is asking schools, sports clubs, community groups and companies to wear red tomorrow (Friday, February 15) all with the aim of raising awareness of Northern Ireland’s most common birth defect and much-needed funds to support the work of the charity.

Niall is just one of the hundreds of children supported by the charity after he was born in 2014, with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (TAPVR). Following a month in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Niall was flown by air ambulance to undergo open heart surgery in Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Rock Red Friday, organised by Children’s Heartbeat Trust encourages people to wear something red and donate to the work of the charity. This could be through a simple collection in your office or full blown fundraising event - it doesn’t matter as long as you Rock Red red! All funds raised will enable the charity to provide practical and emotional support to local children and young people with congenital heart disease.

Lynn Cowan, Fundraiser at Children’s Heartbeat Trust said: “February is Heart Month and to mark it we want you to rock red, one of the boldest and most exciting colours! Whether it’s your stripy socks, a fancy hat, a bright scarf or a bold jumper, it’s easy to Rock Red with your outfit and help to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

“Every year over 200 babies are born in Northern Ireland with congenital heart disease; many of which will undergo open heart surgery and require lifelong treatment, care and support. We would love as many people to Rock Red this February and use the hashtag #RockRedFriday across their social media platforms. Anyone can take part and it’s never too late to sign up. All support no matter how big or small is greatly appreciated.”

Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a local charity supporting children and young people with heart disease and their families. The charity works closely with Clark Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to ensure that children with heart disease and their families receive the best care, treatment and support possible.

To find out more about Rock Red Friday and how you can help visit www.childrensheartbeattrust.org.