Arabella is just purrrfect

Little Arabella Duffy gives her rescue cat Ted a hug for luck, after entering him into the first ever ‘Crown Your Cat’ petfood competition.

Each year Mackle Petfoods which owns the Cat Club brand, donates a substantial amount of food to local animal rescue charities. They will be making a monthly donation of 100 pots of cat food between now and Christmas to Banbridge animal shelter, Almost Home, to help care for their rescue cats until they find new homes to be King or Queen of!

If you think your best feline friend (rescue cat or not) has what it takes to be the face of pet food brand, ‘Cat Club’ for 2019, visit Facebook.com/catclubcatfood or www.catclubcrown.com. Picture by Brian Morrison.