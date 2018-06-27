Appeal over ‘creeper burglary’ in Banbridge

Police are appealing for information following the report of an burglary and vehicle theft at a property in the Banbridge area.

The ‘creeper burglary’ occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Constable Noble said: “A white VW Transporter was stolen during a creeper burglary at a house in the Huntly Bungalows area of the town at some point between 12.30 am and 6.30am that morning.

“The vehicle had tools including a vibrating plate, Dewalt drill, three sets of spanners and a socket set inside it.

“I am asking that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 291 25/06/2018.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.