Appeal launched to find missing Michael Cummins

Police have launched a missing persons appeal to find 21-year-old Michael Cummins.

In a Facebook post police appealed for the public to help them find Michael who is missing from his home in Rathfriland.

"Michael left home at about 9:30pm on Saturday 29th December 2018," says the post.

"Michael stated he was going to Dundalk, but he does not drive and it is unsure if he has went in that direction.

"Do you know of Michaels whereabouts or have you seen Michael in the last 24 hours and can assist us?

Please call 101 and quote ref 888 of 30th December 2018".