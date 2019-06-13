Appeal for missing ‘vulnerable’ man

The PSNI has issued a missing person appeal for a vulnerable man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Thomas McKeown, described as a “vulnerable adult”, was last seen in the centre of Lisburn.

Missing man Thomas McKeown, 52

A police spokesperson said: “Can you help us locate missing person Thomas McKeown?

“Thomas is a vulnerable adult and has been missing since yesterday, Tuesday 11 June. The 52 year old was last seen in the centre of Lisburn at around 11.25am and we are keen to trace his current whereabouts.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “It is possible that Thomas may have taken a train to Belfast and then to Dundalk. If you have seen Thomas or know where he is, please contact police in Lisburn on 101.”