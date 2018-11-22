Anti-bullying art award for Daniel and Clodagh

Respect was the clear message from the winners of this year’s Anti-Bullying Week creative arts competition (art and movie/performance) which were announced recently at a special awards ceremony at Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

St Patrick’s College pupils Daniel Meade and Clodagh Lynch won the Chair’s Prize (Special Merit Prize – art category) at the recent Anti-Bullying Week creative arts competition.

The annual creative arts competition has always played an important part of the Anti-Bullying Week initiative, which ran from November 12.

The campaign encourages children and young people to think about what respect means to them, what it feels like to be respected and how they show respect to others.

Gillian Cuthbert, Chair, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF), said: “Anti-Bullying Week, and more specifically the creative arts competition, provides an important way of highlighting the issue of bullying to schools and the wider community.

“It helps students to understand the nature and complexities of bullying behaviours and explore ways of promoting the positive messages of anti-bullying.

“We have been overwhelmed at the quality of the competition entries this year and the powerful anti-bullying messages that young people have created through the media of art and movie/performance in line with this year’s theme of respect.”