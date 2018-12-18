Annual Tea Dance success

Southern Regional College, Banbridge Campus held its annual Tea Dance on Wednesday, December 12.

This event was organised by the Banbridge Health and Social Care staff and BTEC Level 3 students. The Tea Dance is attended every year by our Special Educational Needs students as well as elderly groups within the local community. This extremely successful event has been running for the past 13 years and always brings the festive feel to the campus.

This year’s event was kindly attended by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty and Alderman Elizabeth

Ingram.

Everyone put on their dancing shoes and thoroughly enjoyed a Tea Dance experience, there was even a visit from Santa himself!