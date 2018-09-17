All set for opening of new M&S foodhall

Marks & Spencer will be opening the doors to its newest Foodhall in Craigavon at 10am on October 4.

Store Manager John Woods and his team of colleagues will be joined by Great British Bake Off 2016 finalist Andrew Smyth to welcome customers and give them a true taste of what the new M&S Craigavon store has to offer.

Cllr Julie Flaherty, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, alongside winners of a local school colouring competition will also join the M&S Craigavon team to cut the ribbon and officially open the brand new store.

Located at Marlborough Retail Park, adjacent to Rushmere Shopping Centre, the store will offer thousands of food products including dinner favourites such as M&S’s Detroit Pizzas great for sharing and M&S’s Best Ever Burgers.

Mr Woods has worked at M&S for 12 years in various roles from Food Manager in Belfast to Menswear Manager in the Lisburn store.

He said: “Having grown up in Craigavon, it’s always been my aspiration to bring M&S to the local community. After much anticipation, I feel incredibly proud to finally welcome our customers and talented team of colleagues to the store.”

The store will offer new seasonal innovations you’d expect from the retailer who brought the avocado to the UK – inspiring customers to try something new with friends and family.

M&S Craigavon will also present the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service. Customers can order online at M&S.com and the store will offer hassle free returns and with 350 free car parking spaces, the store is ideal for convenient Clothing & Home collection.

As well as offering quality products, the newest M&S team will be providing local customers with excellent service. The 56 colleagues working at M&S Craigavon have all been extensively trained in how to make every moment special for customers, drawing on M&S’s 50 years of serving the Northern Ireland public.

Colleagues will be on hand to help customers find whatever they need through the use of Honeywells - digital devices that enable colleagues to quickly look up if products are in stock. The devices can also be used to help customers load offers onto their Sparks card.

The new M&S team will be providing foodie inspiration for shoppers, sharing their own M&S favourite products via their bespoke badges, in-store signage and conversations with customers.

John continues: “We’re delighted to offer outstanding service for our customers. Along with our bespoke Food offer, busy customers will be able to easily collect and return online clothing orders with pick up available seven days a week.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Andrew Smyth, the Lord Mayor and our other special guests when we open the doors to our customers for the first time. It will be a very emotional day for me and a great moment for the team. I hope lots of local customers will pop down and join us.”

Andrew Smyth commented: “I’m thrilled to be part of the M&S Craigavon opening celebrations on October 4. I am a huge fan of M&S food and can’t wait to meet customers and taste some of the fantastic products available in-store.”

The store, located at Marlborough Retail Park, Highfield Road, Craigavon, will be open: Sunday: 1-6pm; Monday-Wednesday: 8am-9pm; Thursday & Friday: 8am-10pm and Saturday: 8am-8pm.