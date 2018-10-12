All aboard for whiskey and music

Whiskey and music come together for a very special celebration at Rathlin Island on Saturday October 20.

The collaboration between Snow Water and Bushmills Irish Whiskey offers people the opportunity to set sail from Ballycastle to Rathlin Island to enjoy some great music from local artists, washed down with the country’s finest tipple from Bushmills.

“We start the day with a whiskey tasting in the fantastic Harbour Bar in Ballycastle, one of the finest examples of proper bar you’ll ever see,” explained the event organisers. “From there, we take the ferry to the island. It’s a short hop but gives an astounding view of the coastline as we go. A whiskey reception to caress the pallet after the cobwebs have been blown away by the ferry ride. Our first musical treat is a rather special set by Sligo native/Belfast resident Gerry Norman, better know as the front man and song writer of Belfast based rock band A Plastic Rose. He will be joined by violinist Jordan Farndell.

“Then it will be back to McCuaigs for more music. PORTS are the perfect choice for an island like Rathlin. They are a four piece band consisting of Steven McCool (Bass and Vocals), Mark O’ Doherty (Drums), Conor Mason (Piano ) and Ryan Griffiths (Guitar). They released their debut album ‘The Devil Is A Songbird’ in 2016 to critical acclaim and the music has taken them as far as the US, Canada and Australia.

“Then it will be time to head back to the Harbour Bar to round the night off. Familiar to music fans and musicians alike in Ballycastle, it will play host to DJ Joe Lindsay. Presenter of BBC/RTE television, BBC Radio Ulster, The One Show and a club DJ of nearly 20 years, promoter and DJ of the now legendary club Palookaville in Belfast’s Oh Yeah building.”

The day will kick off at the Harbour Bar at 1pm and the event ends at 9pm, Tickets are priced £20, which includes whiskey tasting, lunch, return ferry and all performances. To book tickets log onto www.wegottickets.com/event/452106.