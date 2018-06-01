Alarm over youth behaviour

The community in Dromore has sent a clear message to the police that more most be done to tackle anti social behaviour in the area.

In an attempt to address the issue, Alderman Paul Rankin, recently arranged a meeting with the police to allow local residents to discuss their fears about the matter.

“Following several reports to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP’s Office of anti-social behaviour occurring in Dromore, I arranged for the Police to come along to Dromore to meet with residents,” explained Mr Rankin.

“PSNI Inspector Brian Mills kindly came along and took questions from residents, who expressed concerns over antisocial activity in the Rampart Street area of Dromore, as well as in several other areas, including Dromore Park, Ferris Park and Moss Lane.

“I would wish to thank Inspector Mills for taking the time to meet with the residents. Around 20 residents came along to voice their concerns, with a number of apologies received from other residents who were unable to attend.

“Inspector Mills received a clear message that the scourge of antisocial activity needed to be addressed.

“Incidents that have occurred locally include damage to property and vehicles, harassment of residents, urination on people’s property, small fires being lit, loud music being boomed out, underage drinking and reports of drugs being used. It was pointed out that there were only small groups of mainly youths causing this trouble and it was important not to tar the vast majority of Dromore’s well behaved youth with the same brush. Inspector Mills gave an assurance that he would take the information back and liaise with his colleagues with the aim of focusing more Police in the Dromore area at specific times.”

Mr Rankin said that further meetings with the police would be arranged and he urged anyone who notices antisocial behaviour in their area to report it to the police. “A DEA public Police Meeting for the Lagan River DEA is also due to take place on July 3 which members of the public are also welcome to attend,” said Mr Rankin. “The public are also encouraged to report all incidents of antisocial activity to the Police on 101.”