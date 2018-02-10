Advice for older people on staying safe and healthy at worthwhile event

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is giving older people the opportunity to get sound advice on staying safe and healthy at a ‘Keep Safe Keep Well’ event planned for next month.

The event takes place on Wednesday, March 14, from 10.30am–2pm in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

It will highlight services and organisations available to help people aged 60 and over.

There will be stands from a range of organisations and guest speakers.

They will share dvice on topics such as protection against abuse, scams, nuisance callers as well as signposting to information on transport options and planning for the future.

Attendees will benefit from a wealth of information at this very worthwhile event.

With limited availability, make sure to book your place by contacting Pat Prunty on 028 3752 9600 from 10.30am on Monday, February 26.

Tickets are limited to two per booking.

Unfortunately group bookings are not available.