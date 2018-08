Lynette Devlin (42), Westland Road, Portadown, pleaded guilty to stealing two T-shirts to the value of £27.98 belonging to Blue Inc Clothing, Portadown, on June 11 this year.

She also admitted attempting to steal tissues and wax melts worth 94p from Home Bargains on the same date.

The case was adjourned until August 29 to obtain a pre-sentence report.