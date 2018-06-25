A step in the right direction for Conor

A local man with autism and hearing impairment has been supported by Stepping Stones NI to secure employment at the new Moundview Eurospar.

Twenty-six-year-old Conor McKenna has benefited from the support of the charity to gain confidence, training and new skills which helped him secure the position at the new store.

Stepping Stones NI Employment Officer, Samantha McKinstry supported Conor to apply for the position and worked with Eurospar to make reasonable adjustments at interview.

Sam said: “We knew that with the right support Conor could go on to secure paid work. We supported Conor with confidence building and helped him to identify his skills and talents to apply for the job.

“He has overcome so many fears and beliefs and amazingly the life changing event of having cancer to get to where he is today. We are so proud of his achievements.”

Conor added: “I have struggled to secure employment for some time now and I am so thankful to my Employment Officer, Samantha McKinstry, at Stepping Stones NI who supported me to find and secure a job I am really happy in.

“My employer is really supportive of my needs which really makes a big difference to my confidence.

“I would encourage anyone with a learning difficulty to contact the Stepping Stones NI team, I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Eurospar Store Manager, Geoff Moore, said: “Conor really impressed us at interview and we see the benefit of the support from Stepping Stones NI.

“We look past the disability and see the potential in Conor and he is already showing great potential and drive.

“We would strongly encourage other employers to engage”.

People with learning difficulties, Autism, ADHD and Dyslexia can speak confidentially with the Stepping Stones NI team by calling 028 92 666 404 or emailing support@stepping-stones.org.uk to find out about support options.