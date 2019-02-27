A Spanish adventure for local pupils

Banbridge Academy pupils and their teachers set off on last month for Zaragoza, Spain on the eagerly awaited Spanish Exchange trip and by all accounts they had an amazing trip.

They all chose the colour of their hoody and, coincidentally, all chose a different colour so by accident they spread joy all the way from Banbridge to Spain and back.

The pupils were a credit to Banbridge Academy and the teachers thoroughly enjoyed bringing the pupils to Spain to experience Spanish culture.

The pupils were polite, grateful and very brave, to stay with Spanish families they didn’t know, but they even made an effort to set aside their mobile phones (except for the Spanish dictionary app) to chat with their hosts.

As well as trying the local cuisine and having to eat at very different times of the day in comparison to Northern Ireland, the pupils visited lots of places in Zaragoza, in the Pyrenees, and even spent time in a Music class learning to dance a typical Aragonese dance.

Everyone was sad to say goodbye to their hosts but it won’t be long until the Spanish pupils arrive in Banbridge later this month for the corresponding exchange visit.

Everyone is looking forward to sharing our culture, providing hospitality and showing them our beautiful country.