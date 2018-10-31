A night for Eugene Mulligan

A very special event was held recently in Banbridge Golf Club, in memory of Eugene Mulligan.

The event raised funds in aid of the Southern Area Hospice and was a tremendous success.

Family and friends of Eugene came out in force on the night and raised an incredible £2,500 in Eugene’s memory.

Family and organisers said: “Eugene would have been overwhelmed at the amount of support we received on the night and that the care shown to Eugene at Hospice was fantastic and we are forever grateful for this.

“Thank you so much to everyone who contributed to the event which made it a fantastic success. Thank you to all the local businesses for being so generous towards the raffle, including House Proud Banbridge for donating a £250 voucher and other donations/vouchers from Martin Phillips, Paul Willis Sales, Supervalu Dromore, Tesco Newryand Banbridge, AJ Butchers, Shane Bennett Lisburn and the many more great donations that were received.

“A special mention is given to Banbridge Golf Club for providing the excellent venue and facilities for the event free of charge and for generously donating a four-ball game worth £100 to the raffle and Grahams Construction Dromore for donating £500.”

Amy Henshaw, from SAHS, said: “We cannot thank the organisers, businesses and community enough for the great community spirit they have shown to support the Southern Area Hospice in memory of Eugene.”