£430,000 investment

Lurgan, Portadown Craigavon, Banbridge and Dromore are to see further improvements thanks to funding for the Council area.

The Department for Communities is providing £320,000, with a further £110,000 coming from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, to deliver public realm improvements.

Public realm can include ‘lighting, paving and street furniture, and contributes to making a town centre more vibrant and viable’.

Acting Director of Regional Development at the Department for Communities, Damian Mulholland said: “This funding will make a positive contribution to the future sustainability of Banbridge, Craigavon, Dromore, Lurgan and Portadown by attracting and maintaining investment by making our town centres more appealing.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Cllr Julie Flaherty commented: “Council are delighted to once again partner with Department for Communities to deliver a series of improvements to towns in the Borough, highlighting Council and DfC’s continued commitment to our town centres.

“These projects will maximise our town centres’ potential to attract visitors and investment and set the scene for further regeneration, economic growth and prosperity.”

The works are due to get under way in the New Year and are due to complete by November 2019.

In Banbridge, the former police station will receive a treatment to help improve the streetscape.

Improvements, including the removal of overgrown vegetation around the Lagan riverside and installation of planting at Regents Bridge area, will be made in Dromore.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart welcomed the announcement adding: “This is great news for our town centres. To hear of investment of this magnitude is a much needed boost for business owners and for the community on the mouth of Christmas.

“Across the UK town centres are struggling and it is vital that central and local government work together to deliver real change and provide a town centre that is modern and meets the needs of the 21st century users.

“I welcome this news but will be pressing for more investment. Our business and domestic rate payers deserve it.

“It is imperative that we invest in our town centres to make them a vibrant and attractive place to live, work, shop and do business.”