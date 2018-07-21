30th Drumlough treasure hunt

This Friday night (July 27) all roads will lead to Drumlough Orange Hall, Rathfriland as Drumlough and Ballygorian Rural Development Association are holding their annual treasure hunt, barbecue, fireworks display and old tyme dance as part of their Community Festival 2018.

This is the largest barbecue in the district and always proves to be very well organised and great family night out as 800-1000 members of the public travel to the event from all parts of County Down and beyond.

A spokesperson for the Association stated: “DBRDA are pleased to once again be able to organise and provide this family fun night as part of our Community Festival 2018. This year marks a milestone as it is the 30th year that the event has been held.

“Everyone will be made very welcome and as usual, the family Treasure Hunt gets the evening underway at 7pm, and afterwards it’s back to the hall for the steak Barbecue, which gets underway from 7:30pm onwards. Throughout the evening there will be plenty of entertainment for all the family including aeromodelling displays by Banbridge Aeromodelling Club and also a bouncy castle for the children.

“As darkness falls the now famous and spectacular fireworks display will get underway at around 10:30pm. To finish off the evening Housty will provide the music for the Old Tyme Dance in the hall until late”.

The tickets are selling fast priced at £12.50 for the Steak Meal and £7 for the Beef Burger Meal and this includes all the trimmings and all of the evening’s entertainment. Tickets available from any DBRDA member in advance and will also be available on the night – make sure to book yours early so that you do not miss out on what will surely be another outstanding night of entertainment.

In line with this year’s Community Festival theme, the Association will also be hosting an exhibition on the night that has been compiled by Drumlough and District Historical Society to mark and commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the ending of WW1.

The Association would also like to acknowledge and thank Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for providing financial assistance towards the costs of the Festival events, as without this we would not have been able to hold it.

For more information, please see our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DBRDA), Twitter account (@Drumlough_RDA) or contact any member of Drumlough & Ballygorian RDA.