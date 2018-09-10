24 pictures: Rory Best - Freedom of Borough a ‘great honour’

Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best became the second person to receive the Freedom of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon on Saturday during a ceremony at the Palace in Armagh.

He is pictured holding the ‘freedom scroll’ with the mayor, councillor Julie Flaherty as other councillors look on.

Rory said: “To receive the freedom of the borough is such a great honour, particularly as it comes from the area where I grew up, where I learned my rugby and where I live.”

Click on the image or link above to launch our gallery from the event.