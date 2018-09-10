24 pictures: Rory Best - Freedom of Borough a ‘great honour’

Rory Best awarded Freedom of the Borough at ceremony in Armagh
Rory Best awarded Freedom of the Borough at ceremony in Armagh

Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best became the second person to receive the Freedom of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon on Saturday during a ceremony at the Palace in Armagh.

He is pictured holding the ‘freedom scroll’ with the mayor, councillor Julie Flaherty as other councillors look on.

Rory said: “To receive the freedom of the borough is such a great honour, particularly as it comes from the area where I grew up, where I learned my rugby and where I live.”

Click on the image or link above to launch our gallery from the event.