£200,000 A1 Dromore road scheme

A £200,000 road safety improvement scheme on the A1 dual carriageway at the Dromore Bypass and close to Hillsborough will commence on March 4.

The scheme, designed to improve safety for motorists, involves the erection of three further sections of central reserve safety barrier totaling 1.3 kilometres at Dromore Bypass and close to Hillsborough.

It is expected to be complete in five weeks.

This will improve road safety along this extremely busy stretch of the A1 and is welcome news for the 40,000 drivers who use the road each day.

In advance of the main A1 junctions improvement scheme, the Department has already closed up a number of gaps in the central reservation and installed central reserve safety barrier at three locations between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland over the last two years, totalling approximately five kilometres.

The temporary traffic management required to carry out the works safely will consist of speed restrictions and lane closures adjacent to the central median in both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

To minimise disruption to motorists, the lane closures are scheduled for overnight, between 8pm and 6am every night including weekends from March 4 until April 3 2019.

The speed restrictions will apply at all times for the safety of road users ‎until works are fully completed.

The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

Completion of the work by 3 April 2019 is dependent on favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com