2 Belfast restaurants retain Michelin star status

The Michelin star winners of 2019 have been revealed - and just two restaurants from Northern Ireland have made the cut.

There were no new Michelin stars for Northern Irish restaurants at the annual Michelin Star Revelation event last night, with Belfast restaurants Eipic and OX remaining the only two restaurants represented in the country.

One-star awards are delivered to restaurants that deliver "high quality cooking, worth a stop".

Eipic and OX retain Michelin stars

Eipic of Howard Street retained its one-star status despite a recent change in the kitchen's hierarchy.

Chef Alex Greene from Mourne Country took over the role of head chef just over a year ago.

Run by restaurateur Michael Deane, Eipic dishes up immaculate plates of food exhibiting the subtle flavours of locally sourced produce. It's the fourth consecutive year that the Belfast restaurant has maintained it's one-star status and the 18th that Deane has earned in 22 years.

Since opening in 2013 OX of Oxford Street has caused a stir in Belfast for its unique take on Northern Irish cuisine.

In 2016 the Belfast establishment was awarded its first Michelin-star, an accolade that they have retained every year since.

Dishes featured on OX's autumn menu include; cured sea trout with pickled mussel, buttermilk and dill, and rib of beef with black garlic, turnip and kale.

Royal success for Northern Irish chef

The Northern Irish chef who catered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding won two Michelin stars with her first attempt at her own restaurant.

Clare Smyth previously became the first British woman to run a restaurant with three stars, when she was heading Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

But her debut solo restaurant, Core, on Monday entered the coveted guide with two stars after she launched the eatery in Notting Hill, west London, last year.

The accolade comes after Ms Smyth, from County Antrim, cooked for royalty at Harry and Meghan's private wedding reception in Frogmore House, Windsor.

Two other restaurants - London's Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs and Moor Hall, in Aughton, Lancashire - also won two of the prestigious stars.