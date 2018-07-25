£110,000 resurfacing for Reilly Street

A £110,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on Reilly Street, Banbridge is due to get underway this week.

The works will involve resurfacing of the carriageway and footways on Reilly Street, from Scarva Road to Downshire Road, a distance of approximately 400 metres.

To facilitate the works Reilly Street will be closed from its junction with Scarva Road to its junction with Downshire Road from 7.30am on August 6 to 6pm on August 31.

The road will remain open at weekends.

During the road closure access will be maintained for properties fronting Reilly Street and also for Reilly Park, Reilly Court and Victoria Park.

A diversion route will be signed with traffic being diverted via Scarva Street, Downshire Place and Downshire Road.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

For more information about this scheme visit www.trafficwatchni.com