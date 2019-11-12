Would you wear a matching outfit with your dog? (Photo: Misguided)

You and your dog can wear matching knitwear this winter - here's where to buy it

While many couples choose to dress alike, pet owners can now get in on the action and co-ordinate their knitwear with their pooch this winter.

Now the cold weather has arrived, Misguided has launched a collection of matching cosy roll neck jumpers for owners and their dogs this winter season. The jumpers are available for a variety of different dog breeds, including Chihuahua, Jack Russell, Yorkie and Beagle, and include a number of festive knits. Will be you buying one to match with your furry friend?

1. White roll neck

2. Adult white roll neck

3. Stone roll neck

4. Adult stone roll neck

