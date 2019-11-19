Why not jingle all the way to the town centre?

Jingle all the way to Banbridge town centre on Friday, November 29 and be part of a Christmas cracker extravaganza organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“Come one, come all, to this year’s Christmas Lights Switch On and Twilight Market and get into the spirit of the season as a sparkling programme of entertainment is unwrapped,” a council spokesperson said.

Lord Mayor Mealla Campbell is pictured in Banbridge town centre with some of the performers appearing at this year's Twilight Market and Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Friday, November 29

“T’is the season to put on your favourite festive jumper and hunt out your selfie stick so that magical moments are captured for years to come.

2Be sure to share your pictures and videos using this hashtag #DiscoverYourChristmas

“The festivities get underway at 6pm when Ryan Tracey, famed for holding several Guinness World Records titles for balloon modelling, will host the celebrations, introduce a stellar line-up of home-grown talent and have the crowd belly-aching with laughter throughout the evening.

“Ho-ho-hopefully there’s lots to dazzle and delight as the party gets into full swing.

“First up on stage performing an acoustic set of upbeat tunes will be Sam Gribben.

“The true meaning of Christmas will be celebrated with traditional carols and readings by local clergy.

“Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Margaret Tinsley will be given the honour of welcoming Santa and Mrs Claus to the town as they make a grand entrance on a horse-drawn carriage.

“Little children - both naughty and nice - can visit Santa in his grotto where they will receive a treat and make sure he knows what they hope to find under their tree on Christmas morning.

“Meanwhile, the show will go on as the Singing Princesses Anna and Elsa belt out a selection of Disney classics and Banbridge Musical Society perform a medley of feel-good festive tunes.

“Local group and headline act ‘Anna’s Number’ will cover many genres of music, from a lively mix of modern chart music, old-school rock, funk, soul and country.

“Lurgan singer-songwriter and You Tube sensation Emma Horan will perform her own material as well as some mash-up compositions by big name artists.

“As the musical entertainment continues until 10pm, revellers can breathe in the aroma wafting from the fairy-lit stalls at the Twilight Market under The Cut and choose from a mouth-watering selection of artisan food, drink and seasonal delicacies. And of course, let’s not forget about the abundance of hand-crafted gifts that will make perfect stocking fillers.

“The streets will be awash with face-painters, balloon modellers, fire performers, arts and crafts workshops, Christmas characters and street performers.”

Free parking will be available throughout the day of the Christmas Lights Switch On event in council owned off-street pay and display car parks and applies to Bridge Street East, Commercial Road, Downshire Place and Townsend Street in Banbridge.

For details on the borough’s full festive programme, visit www.DiscoverYourChristmas.com