1. Madeira

Affectionately known as the, "Garden of the Atlantic," Madeira is made up an archipelago of four islands off the Northwest coast of Africa. Thanks to its location, Madeira enjoys a summer climate, all year round, with highs of up to 24°C in October. Featuring a six mile long beach, there are plenty of opportunities for scuba diving or boat trips. The city of Funchal is also not to be missed, explore quaint streets, busy nightlife and top it all off with a ride on the island's famous street toboggans - the best way to get around!