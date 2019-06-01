Students ‘paws’ to learn at educational dog shows

Over 400 local primary school students got the opportunity to learn about responsible dog ownership and how to ‘Scoop the Poop’ at recent educational dog shows.

Led by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in conjunction with the Dogs

Students at St John's Primary School, Gilford, 'paws' to learn at educational dog shows

Trust, the workshops were aimed at Primary Five students at nine schools throughout the

borough including St John’s PS, Gilford, Tandragee PS and St Oliver Plunkett PS, Loughgall.

Encouraging the children to think about the time and care that a dog needs on a daily basis, the fun and informative workshops also focused on how to ‘Scoop the Poop’ with a brave volunteer from each class demonstrating their skills in this arena!

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “These fun and interactive workshops are proving to be effective in educating young people about the importance of taking care of a dog as a pet and encourages them to be aware of the importance of clean-up.”

Students at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Loughgall 'paws' to learn at educational dog shows

Linking effectively with the Green Dog Walkers Scheme, this additional council initiative aims to change attitudes about dog fouling by encouraging dog owners and dog walkers to sign the

pledge to clean up after their pets.

With a welcome pack, including a green armband, dog bone, doggie bags, clip on hand sanitiser and a green collar for their dog, the scheme is a friendly way of tackling dog fouling in our local communities.

Find out more about responsible dog ownership or the Green Dog Walkers scheme on 0300

0300 900 or ehealth@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.