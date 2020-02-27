Some of the best Chinese food in NI

Ever find yourself going back and forth on where to eat, scrolling through websites looking at menu after menu, declaring you “don’t mind” where you go, yet regretting your choice when you do? Fear no more! In our new series we have curated data from Tripadvisor reviews to bring you a list of some of Northern Ireland’s best pizza, indian, chinese and fish and chips restaurants.

Based soley on their respective Tripadviser ‘excellent’ scores, the list continues this week with Chinese restaurants, from crunchy prawn crackers and spicy schezwan, to crispy chicken balls, we’ve searched high and low to give you the lowdown on the best NI has to offer

Belfast: The Welcome

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 79%

The Welcome, Belfast opened in 1973.

Owned by the Wong family, the restaurant is now under the control of the second generation, with Charlie Wong, son of the founder, taking over in 2016 after working for more than 10 years in various countries in Asia.

The Welcome has received awards such as Best Belfast Restaurant, Master Chef, Egon Ronay Awards and countless Tripadvisor accolades. Be sure to book, and expect a warm welcome.

Down: Lili’s Chinese Restaurant, Bangor

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 63%

Coming in the top 10 restaurants in Bangor, Lili’s Chinese is well known for it’s flavourful food, welcoming atmosphere and relaxed bring-your-own vibe. Its central location means it’s easily accessible for those travelling to Bangor by train whilst being only a stone’s throw away from the Marina where diners can walk off their meal overlooking the sea. Don’t let Lili’s affordable prices fool you; this little restaurant is often packed out at the weekends, meaning it’s worth calling ahead to secure a table in this friendly joint.

Fermanagh: Ruby Palace, Enniskillen

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 50%

With a menu that goes beyond offering Chinese, to include Thai, Malayan and European dishes, Ruby Palace prides itself on top quality ingredients and presenting food to a very high standard. Their highly trained staff include chefs that have worked around the world, and the relaxing surroundings make for an enjoyable and chilled-out evening. With a wide range of healthy options available, Ruby Palace is a great stop for those wishing to maintain their New Year’s resolutions whilst enjoying a delicious meal.

Londonderry: Water Margin, Coleraine

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 49%

If the name didn’t give it away, Water Margin is situated in a waterside setting, with stunning views overlooking the River Bann and Coleraine town centre.

The restaurant takes advantage of its ideal location by accommodating its menu to suit those heading to the theatre, cinema or a night out in the town. The Water Margin offers a well-priced three-course pre-theatre set menu from only £14.45 and for those heading home after a long day of shopping. It also offers a Special Shoppers’ Supper, running all week, with prices starting as low as £14 for three courses.

Armagh: East Chinese Restaurant

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 37%

Known for its friendly family atmosphere and exceptional customer service East Chinese restaurant is a family owned business offering a choice of Chinese and Thai cuisine. With a well-priced, special three-course lunch, East is a great location for busy families looking to enjoy a fun and relaxing meal. The bright, modern interior is complemented by the intricately decorated plates upon which their food is served, as taking pride in appearance is of the utmost importance for this restaurant in the heart of Armagh.

Tyrone: The Lucky Inn, Omagh

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 47%

Located on Derry Road, with great access links to Omagh town centre as well as the surrounding rural areas, The Lucky Inn ranks in the top 20 eateries in Omagh and beyond. With four-and-a-half stars out of five for food, service and value, The Lucky Inn is one of the most cost-friendly options on our list. Constantly updating their menu with a range of offers and set menu deals, The Lucky Inn offers diners a cheerful, contemporary environment and is a great option for those craving a spicy or sweet-and-sour dining experience.

Antrim: Go Sun Chinese, Ballymena

Trip Advisor ‘Excellent’ score: 61%

Go Sun Chinese opened its doors 51 years ago and has been a local favourite ever since.

Going beyond the offerings of a traditional Chinese restaurant, Go Sun boasts an extensively stocked bar, offering a bespoke whiskey selection with more than 40 different bottles on site, as well as a wide range - over 30 options - of gin.

A sophisticated and luxurious option, Go Sun offers a hybrid of cuisine and the chefs Steven and Heung are not afraid to play around with traditional and contemporary dishes.

Go Sun hosts an early-bird menu as well as a buffet every Thursday, during lunch and in the evening, meaning there is something for everyone in this refined restaurant.