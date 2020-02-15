Secluded property with a private lake

Nestled in the County Antrim countryside, just minutes drive from the world famous Dark Hedges and award-winning coastlines, this secluded, detached, period property is set in mature gardens with its own private lake.

This spacious property boasts five master bedrooms of which one has an ensuite; five reception rooms including formal living room, dining room, snug, open plan kitchen and dinette, office, gym and sauna, and games room located within a sunroom which overlooks the stunning gardens and entertaining space.

Secluded Detached Period Property set in Mature Gardens with its own Private Lake.

Included in the sale is a detached two-bed bungalow ideal for guests, family or holiday rental purposes.

The property has the benefit of previously having been used as a B & B/guesthouse and was NITB Approved.

Ground floor accommodation includes a 4.12m x 6.03m formal living room with a feature fireplace and a bay window; a 4.15m x 6.01m dining room with wooden flooring and a feature fireplace; a 4.17m x 7.82m kitchen, including dinette with an AGA stove and exposed wooden beams; a 4.05m x 4.81m snug with double doors to games room; a 3.50m x 8.34m games room/sunroom opening on to side gardens with double doors leading to both formal and informal living rooms; a 3.26m x 9.14m sauna/gym; a 3.60m x 4.58m office; and, a 3.59m x 6.17m utility/laundry room.

First Floor accommodation includes a 4.15m x 4.90m bedroom; a 4.18m x 4.88m bedroom featuring a sink with overhead cabinet and lighting; a 3.78m x 5.04m bedroom with window seating, sink with overhead cabinet and lighting; a 3.64m x 5.96m bedroom with sink with overhead cabinet and light; a 3.90m x 8.01m bedroom and 3.67m x 3.96m ensuite; and, a 3.49m x 3.97m bathroom.

The property features an open plan kitchen & dinette

External features include a 5.37m x 5.97m hot-tub room.

Viewing of this property is strictly by appointment only.

Agent: Northern Real Estate: T. 028 7032 9222

*Property: Ballynagashel House,

This spacious property boasts five receptions

30 Cregagh Road,

Ballymoney BT53 8JN

O/A £500,000