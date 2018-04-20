Schools called on to become Smart Movers

Translink and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful are encouraging schoolchildren in Banbridge to make the “smart move”.

They are being called on to use more ‘active travel’ modes to get to school for a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle and there are rewards for those who do that best.

The Translink Eco-Schools Travel Challenge promotes walking, cycling, bus and train travel for the school run instead of car use. Schools that take part can also achieve the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Award which recognises their environmental credentials.

For the post primary school that carry out the ‘Most Eco-Journeys’ - as a percentage of total eco-journeys travelled by pupils, there is a prize of £150 and bus or rail journey for one class.

For the primary school with the ‘Most Improved Class’ (the greatest change away from car use by pupils) there is a £150 prize plus a bus or rail journey for one class. The same prize is available to the school that have the ‘Best #Smartmovers Project’. This involves submittions of a written or video entry illustrating their creative approach to the Transport topic.

There is also a category for ‘Best Pupil’. Schools can nominate their Transport Hero. The most inspiring pupil who really sets the standard high for sustainable transport to school with a short explanation why. The prize is a £50 book token and family travel ticket for the winning pupil. The latest start date to complete the challenge is May 7. Visit www.translink.co.uk/ecoschools.