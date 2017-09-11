Polly finally finds her forever home

Staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena are thrilled that one of their long-term residents has found her special someone.

Six-year-old Border Collie cross Polly, who is a firm favourite amongst the canine carers, recently headed off into the sunset with her new family and is settling in well.

A resident at Dogs Trust Ballymena for more than 500 days, Polly was made an honorary member of staff during her stay and has previously supported the work that goes on at the Rehoming Centre. In January this year she helped promote the Northern Ireland Campaigns team’s microchipping efforts when they microchipped their 1,000th dog.

The following month she helped provide valuable information to the public around appropriate tasty treats for dogs ahead of Shrove Tuesday and then supported the promotion of the team’s rehoming efforts for April Fools’ Day. It seemed only fair that when the rehoming centre extended it’s walkway for dogs a few months later, Polly should be the first dog to take a test stroll.

After a very busy stay at Dogs Trust, Polly was spotted online by the Smyth family.

Richard and his wife Janet, along with their two daughters Laura and Anna, had been looking for a new pet after their previous dog Jet - also a rescue dog, sadly passed away after 10 happy years with the family.

Richard said: “We, like the staff of Dogs Trust Ballymena, couldn’t understand why no one had come forward sooner to give Polly a home. After meeting her we could tell she was a very relaxed, happy dog who would fit in nicely with our family. She especially loves people and has given all visitors a warm if noisy welcome. We definitely believe Polly chose us just as much as us choosing her. We couldn’t ask for a better companion for our family and look forward to plenty of trips to the country and beach for walks.”

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “We couldn’t be happier that Polly has finally found a new home. Richard and his family definitely seem to appreciate her for the amazing companion she is and we look forward to keeping in touch with them to find out how she is progressing.” If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can get in touch with Dogs Trust on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org