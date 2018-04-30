Newry & Mourne Bikers boost MS Community Therapy Centre funds

Newry & Mourne Multiple Sclerosis Community Therapy Centre Ltd. have received a fantastic donation of £800, which was raised by the members of Rathfriland Motorcycle Club.

Pictured here is the Chairman of Rathfriland Motorcycle Club - Howard Anderson - along with club members, presenting the cheque to Sheila Carragher and friends of Newry & Mourne M.S. Community Therapy Centre Ltd.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the centre can visit the website at www.oxygentherapycentre.com

Photograph kindly submitted for publication.