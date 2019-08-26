New date set for 75 years cycle

Rathfriland YFC Are delighted to announce a new date for their sponsored 75km for 75 Years cycle. The cycle will be held on Saturday, September 7, leaving their club hall, Downpatrick Street, Newry at 9am.

The route will proceed from Rathfriland to Castlewellan, Newcastle, Annalong, Kilkeel, Rostrevor, Warenpoint and finishing in the Southern Area Hospice grounds in Newry. was previously due to take place on Saturday, April 27 however due to adverse weather conditions the cycle was postponed.

This year Rathfriland YFC turns 75 and were delighted to announce our charity partner for the year as the Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS).

Thank you to everyone who sponsored the 75km for 75 years event so far members are delighted with all the support. If you would still like to sponsor you can do so through any club member and also through our just giving page on Facebook.

The club are also excited to announce the return of new members night this year to be held on Monday, September 9, if you are aged between 12-30, have an interest in meeting life long friends and want to join the best rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, this is a date for your diary! This is a night to warmly welcome back current members of the club as well as any new ones. The fun filled night will consist of ice breaker games and a delicious supper all with the aim of giving you an insight of all that happens in Rathfriland YFC as well as giving you a bit of information about the YFCU (Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster) as a whole. *The YFCU is a non political non sectarian organisation, so everyone is welcome.

For information contact Stephen Gordon (Club Leader) on 07871039833.