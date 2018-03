New-Bridge Integrated College 2018 Young Enterprise Team are to be congratulated for their success to date, not least for being winners of the ‘INNOVATION IN ICT’ award at the recent Rushmere Awards for entries from all over Northern Ireland.

Also, New-Bridge ‘Reboot Sound’, New-Bridge Integrated College’s forward thinking and dynamic company, have designed and project managed a phone charger speaker.

Priced £15 or £28 for two, they are now available from the College office.