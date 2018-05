Pupils of New-Bridge College have extended a huge ‘thank-you’ to supporters of the school’s Amazon Wishlist Initiative which has helped restock the school’s library.

Pictured are some of the New-Bridge Book Club members with a selection of the books that have been donated via the New-Bridge Library Amazon Wishlist.

They now have 40 brand new books in their library which have been donated and delivered to school. Anyone can donate a book through Amazon Wish list.

(Photograph kindly submitted).