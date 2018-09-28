Moira restaurant earns prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand

Ahead of the launch of the next Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, Michelin have announced this year’s Bib Gourmand awards - and a Moira restaurant has made the cut.

Situated on Main Street in the County Down village, Wine and Brine was awarded the prestigious culinary badge-of-honour, reserved for restaurants which offer good quality, good value cooking.

Main dishes at the Moira restaurant cost just 10 (Photo: Wine and Brine)

Named after the Michelin Man, Bibendum, the Bib Gourmand was awarded to just seven Northern Irish restaurants ahead of the Michelin Guide's release next week.

Honoured for the third year running

Run by husband and wife team Chris and Davina McGowan, Wine and Brine prides itself on serving quality produce, thoughtfully prepared using age-old methods - such as fermenting and brining - at a highly competitive price.

Davina McGowan said that the rewarding of the Bib Gourmand was a tribute to the restaurants hardworking team.

"It's a testament to the team's effort, from the kitchen porters to the head-chef, that we've been awarded with such a sought-after honour."

It's the third consecutive year that Wine and Brine has received the badge of honour, a tribute to the restaurants "high standards" and excellent value.

Moira has become a magnet for hip - ground-breaking, even - restaurants and cafes, but a commitment to competitive pricing has seen Wine and Brine remain a step ahead of rivals.

At lunch time, for instance, diners can enjoy a starter for £4, a main for £10 and a dessert for £4, each dish painstakingly crafted by talented chefs.

Around the country

Belfast eateries; Bar + Grill at James Street South Deanes at Queens and Home all joined Wine and Brine in picking up a Bib Gourmand.

Fontana and Noble in Hollywood also retained their titles, while Clenaghans in Aghalee was one of just 27 new entrants from the UK and Ireland to be honoured.

Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Prices and value for money are important, but the Bib Gourmand is about much more; it’s about the ethos and philosophy of a restaurant.

"The Michelin Inspectors love finding new Bib Gourmands and they’re always hugely popular with our readers.”