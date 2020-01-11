Join Beekeeping Courses for Beginners?

Fancy taking up a new hobby? Dromore Beekeepers are calling on new members to come along and see what all the buzz is about!

Dromore Beekeepers meet on the third Tuesday of every month in Dromore High School, science resource department and its a great way to learn a new skill and make new friends.

So why not come along on Tuesday, January 21 at 7.30pm to hear accomplished beekeeper, Billy Millar- Killinchy Beekeeping Association, on how to get into beekeeping.

He will be covering how to start up with bees including: equipment, costs and the best ways to learn about honeybees.

Also in 2020, Dromore Bee Keepers Association are offering an accredited beekeeping training for beginners in conjunction with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers which commences in January 2020. The Preliminary course is aimed at those who have an interest in, or even thinking about keeping bees, but have not attended a course.

It covers the basics of beekeeping from setting up an apiary, acquiring bees, health and safety, hive management, swarm control, diseases and honey production.

The course will be held in Dromore High School and consists of seven evening classroom sessions commenting January 28 at 7.30pm and additional practical beekeeping sessions in the apiary in April/early May when it becomes possible to examine hives and manipulate bees.

The syllabus is available on http://www.irishbeekeeping.ie/index.php/about-us/education/examinations/preliminary-syllabus . The Preliminary Examination comprises a half hour written paper and a practical Apiary Examination and will take place on Saturday in May 2020.

The fee for the Preliminary course Scientific is £120; which covers the seven classroom based evening sessions, three apiary practical sessions and the Examination Fee.

Course members are required to enrol as members of Dromore Beekeepers’ Association.

Membership normally costs £20 but a specially discounted rate of £10 will apply for the first year. Association membership includes third party and product liability insurance, which is advisable for all those who keep bees. If you are interested please visit the CAFRE website to enrol: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/agriculture-industry-training/

Recently members of the Dromore Beekeepers began the New Year by treating all bees kept at the association apiary with Api-bioxal. This to control populations of Varroa destructor, a parasite mite that lives on honey bees, that can lead to a range of problems including colony collapse.

Members joined the apiary team for a post festive gathering complete with mince pies and mulled wine prior to application. This was well attended by members of Dromore Beekeepers Association.

For more information please email: info@dromorebeekeepers.org.uk