Inspirational workshops at the FE McWilliam Gallery

A new selection of inspirational adult workshops have been launched for spring at the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio, Banbridge.

Professional gardener Lorna Brownlee will lead a masterclass in ‘Spring planting for your garden’ on Saturday, April 21. Lorna will talk through the best time to plant your bulbs and give advice on what plants are in season. Participants will leave with a beautiful garden arrangement as well as plenty of practical advice on how to keep their garden in top condition. This workshop, which will take place in the Sculpture Garden, runs from 10am-12 and costs £25.

Local Artist Rachel Fitzpatrick will be delivering a three-week course on the classic art of Filigree or quilling as it is more commonly known from 7-9pm on Thursday April 26, 3 May and 10 May. The workshop costs £40.

Textile artist Naomi Whan makes a welcomed return to the Gallery on Saturday, April 28, when she shares her creative expertise with a Crochet Granny Squares workshop. This workshop will take place from 10am-4pm and costs £40.

For further information or to book call 028 4062 3322 or email info@femcwilliam.com.