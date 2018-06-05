Information event helps mark Foster Care Fortnight

Sixty people attended a recent Fostering and Adoption Information Evening in Dungannon held as part of Foster Care Fortnight.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust hosted the ‘Til I grow up’ event as part the annual Fortnight which aims to showcase the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers and highlights the need for more foster carers.

Janine Mc Curran (Social Worker) and Samantha Ross from Dungannon at the Southern Health Trust Information Evening. (Submitted Picure).

Given the increase in the number of children becoming looked after, The Fostering Network estimates the need for fostering services in Northern Ireland to recruit a further 200 foster families in the next 12 months. The greatest need being for older children, sibling groups, children with disabilities and children from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The public event, which took place in The Junction, Dungannon, gave those who attended the opportunity to talk to experienced carers, meet with social workers, and learn more about specific children who need a permanent home through long-term fostering. It also shared information about emergency, respite, short-term and intensive support foster care.

To find out more about fostering, visit www.adoptionandfostering.hscni.net