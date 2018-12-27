IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane with the leader archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

One of the tractors which took part in the vintage cavalcade at Dromore Horse Fair in 1995.

Winner of the Dromore First Presbyterian sponsored singles bowls match in 1995 was Stephen Hedley, who is pictured with runner-up Liam McHugh.

At the Dromore Horse Fair window dressing compatition in 1995 the first prize went to George Thompson's of Church Street The prize was received by Annie Thompson and Hazel Long who run the store. Presenting the prisze are Wilfred McFadden, Mary McFadden and Harry Rea.

Beavers welcome new members to Dromore Scouts Parents Night in 1995. Included are leaders Rhonda Beck and Glenda Galloway.