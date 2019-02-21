IN PICTURES: Relive the old days with the Leader archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Dromore in Bloom Committee Chairman Victor McKinstry receives a certificate from Banbridge District Council Chairman Wilfred McFadden in 1995 recognising the town's participation in the National Finals of the Britain in Bloom competition. Also included are Gordon Wilson and Councillor Joan Baird.
Enjoying their night out at the Banbridge Old Vahicle Club dinner dance in 1995 are club vice chairman Bill Forsythe, Kathleen Devlin, Millicent Ferguson, Helen Forsythe, Kathleen MacNeice and vice president William Ferguson.