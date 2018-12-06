Dromore Ladies on the attack during their league win over Shorts in 1995.

IN PICTURES: Photos from our archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Dromore and District Beekeepers' Association chairman Michael Young presents a piece of Tipperary Cyrstal to Banbridge District Council chairman Councillror Wilfred McFadden, The piece was given tothe association by the mayor of Clonmel duriing their visit to South Tipperary Beekeepers' Associatyion in 1995.
Dromore and District Beekeepers' Association chairman Michael Young presents a piece of Tipperary Cyrstal to Banbridge District Council chairman Councillror Wilfred McFadden, The piece was given tothe association by the mayor of Clonmel duriing their visit to South Tipperary Beekeepers' Associatyion in 1995.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Dromore Cathedral Junior and Senior members of the Boys' Brigade on their way to the enrolment service in 1995.
Dromore Cathedral Junior and Senior members of the Boys' Brigade on their way to the enrolment service in 1995.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Ballymacormick Accordion Band members at their Annual General Meeting in 1995.
Ballymacormick Accordion Band members at their Annual General Meeting in 1995.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Dromore Cathedral Anchor Boys on parade to their annual enrolemnt service in 1995.
Dromore Cathedral Anchor Boys on parade to their annual enrolemnt service in 1995.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2