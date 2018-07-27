IN PICTURES: Photos from our archive

Mrs Margaret Mayne of Greenacres Guesthouse in Banbridge was presented with the runner-up award in the Ulster Tourist Development ASsociation Guesyhouse of the Year contest in 1992. She received the award from Councillor Maz Gault and is pictured with Ian McKay of Calor Gas, sponsors of the award, Councillor Robert Hill, Mr Ronnie Mayne, Judith Hanlon and Councillor John Dobson.
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

