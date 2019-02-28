IN PICTURES: Look back through the Leader archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Prizewinners pictured at the Banbridge Angling Club annual dinner dance at the Belmont Hotel in 1996.
Banbridge Angling Cluib Angker of the Year in 1996 was Jim Warren, who received his shield from Mrs Bruce Carson. Also included is club secretary Eugene Curran.
At the Banbridge Angling Club dinner in 1996 are JP Pyers, Kathleen Farrell, Peggy Pyers, Owen Pyers and Anne Pyers,
Members of LOL 423 at the presentation of 50 year certificates to Bro Norman Dale and Bro David McCormick in 1996;
