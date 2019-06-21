IN PICTURES: Look back at some snaps from 1996

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Kieran Smylie from Aghaderg Athletics Club shows off a bronze medal he won in 1996 to coach Damian Lennon. Also included are County representatives in the Sportshall Athletic competition Laura Devlin and Angela Farrell with coach Joyce Lennon
Members of Banbridge Rotary Club presented a cheque for �1250 to Jenny McBride of the Banbridge branch of Save the Chhildren in 1996. PIctured with her are Frank Arnold, Paul Shepherd-Watson and Ken Quinn
The winners of the Team Lynx competition at Banbridge Golf Club Ladies Winter league prizegiving in 1996. Included are Margaret Lennon, Phyllis McElherron, Pamela Manson, Bea Boyce lady captain, Julie Quinn from sponsors The Beer Shop, Frieda Richardson, team captain and Karen Quinn