IN PICTURES: Look back at some snaps from 1996

The Buckfast Albion team who took part in the PW Sales six-a-side tournament at Banbridge Leisure Centre in 1996

Kieran Smylie from Aghaderg Athletics Club shows off a bronze medal he won in 1996 to coach Damian Lennon. Also included are County representatives in the Sportshall Athletic competition Laura Devlin and Angela Farrell with coach Joyce Lennon
Members of Banbridge Rotary Club presented a cheque for �1250 to Jenny McBride of the Banbridge branch of Save the Chhildren in 1996. PIctured with her are Frank Arnold, Paul Shepherd-Watson and Ken Quinn
Anne Cairns (Writers Group), Dennis Fleming (Craigavon Primary School) and Carmel McGivern (St Colman's) were amongst the visitors to the Linen Industry exhibition in Gilford Library in 1996
The winners of the Team Lynx competition at Banbridge Golf Club Ladies Winter league prizegiving in 1996. Included are Margaret Lennon, Phyllis McElherron, Pamela Manson, Bea Boyce lady captain, Julie Quinn from sponsors The Beer Shop, Frieda Richardson, team captain and Karen Quinn
