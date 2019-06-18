IN PICTURES: Look back at some photos from the Leader archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Tuesday 18 June 2019 11:41
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Allison Carswell, Lorraine Dale, Susan Hannon, Pauline Kerins and Marina Gilmore at Enhance Hair Salon in Banbridge in 1996
JPIMedia
Lorraine Jackson, Declan Moore and Lynsey Gault at the Bridge Primary School fashion show in 1996
JPIMedia
Members of Banbridge Rotary Club took part in a sponsored walk for the Macmillan Nurse Appeal in 1996. Pictrued are Gail Moffett, Sharon Melby, Billy Ferguson, Linda McKerr and Marion Donaghy
JPIMedia
The Moderator of Down and Armagh Rev Samuel Matthews with Rev Donald Porter, Rev Alan Thompson, moderator of the Iveagh Presbytery, Rev Malcolm Scott, Joe Campbell, Naomi Ledreach and John Lederach pictured in 1996
JPIMedia
