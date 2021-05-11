Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Vincent aka Vinny

Age: four

Dog De Bordeaux

Dog De BordeauX Vincent is a friendly big lad who enjoys the attention and company of people

Vincent is a friendly big lad who enjoys the attention and company of people. He really thrives around other dogs and loves nothing more than a good rough and tumble playing with them.

Vincent likes travelling in the car and getting to see new places but for medical reasons his walks must be kept very short.

Vincent is looking for a home with another doggy companion, he is housetrained and would be okay being left on his own for a couple of hours. Vinny could also live in a home with young children over the age of 13.

Teddy

Teddy is a lively, bouncy big Labrador mix who is looking for a quiet home with experienced dog owners

Age: six

Labrador cross

Teddy is a lively, bouncy big Labrador mix who is looking for a quiet home with experienced dog owners. He loves his food and his toys, and is a very clever boy who is always eager to learn new tricks!

Teddy can be worried about being overly handled and can be protective over his toys, due to this Teddy is looking for an adult only home.

Ideally Teddy would need a specific space in the home to call his own, which is important for his settling in period.

Teddy will need a few meets at the centre before going home, so potential adopters should live within reasonable distance of the Rehoming Centre.

If you are interested in adopting a canine friend, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena on 028 2565 2977 - the phone lines are open daily from 8.30am – 5pm - or you can visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

At present, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Dogs Trust rehoming centres aren’t open for public browsing,but they are still rehoming and taking in dogs, with new processes in place to keep staff, visitors and adopters safe.

A spokesperson said: “For dogs we know will thrive straight away in their new home, we’re matching them with their new homes virtually and delivering them contact-free.

“Current restrictions mean we can only facilitate adoptions local to our centres and not across countries or anywhere there are travel restrictions.

“We’re not able to make appointments for dogs to meet their family before going home, but we can register interest to arrange appointments when restrictions ease.

“We’re currently experiencing an unprecedented amount of interest, with some dogs getting several hundred applications.