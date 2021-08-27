This seven-bedroom home for sale in Dromore even has its own lake and private apartment

Skellig House

With a price-tag of offers over £995,000, the exceptional contemporary residence with spectacular panoramic countryside views is set over three floors, with an impressive 4,500 sq. ft in total.

On the market with Independent Property Estates, the showstopping home designed by Des Ewing Architects boasts five to six double bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from a walk-in dressing room and ensuite shower room.

Meanwhile, it also boasts three three reception rooms as well as a luxury fitted integrated kitchen, dining and breakfast bar with the bespoke kitchen fitted by Brookvale Kitchens, Lisburn - who also fitted the luxury utility room.

Keeping it local, the Italian porcelain tiles throughout the home are from Shellard Tiles in Lisburn.

Amongst the many other perks of the stunning home, Skellig House also offers an underfloor heating system on the ground-floor, including two multiburning stoves.

A separate first-floor apartment offers a master bedroom, luxury fitted Kitchen with living and dining area, in addition to a bathroom suite and access to rear.

A representative said:

‘‘This property is the epitome of exemplary design and ultimate serenity. You cannot help but be overwhelmed by the quality specification of this turn-key residence.

"Over three floors, Skellig House covers approximately 4,500 sq. ft. offering superb accommodation, generous living space and a breath-taking, mature gardens and a private lake that must be seen to be believed.

‘‘This is the perfect place to unwind, relax and admire the breath-taking countryside views.’’

35B Ballynahinch Road is a short distance to Dromore town centre and close to Dromore Primary School, Dromore High School, bus and arterial routes to Belfast, Dublin and beyond.

Address: Skellig House, 35b Ballynahinch Road, Dromore, BT25 1DT

Visit: propertypal.com for more details.

