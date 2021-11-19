Stunning Hillsborough home

The property was designed and built to an exceptionally high standard, with careful thought and consideration given to every aspect of finish.

The contemporary architectural style blends with the more traditional house types typically found in this tranquil village setting. The internal configuration of the house has been arranged to optimise the site, with bedrooms located on the ground floor and reception space above allowing for a wonderful view over the Castle grounds and lake.

Furthermore the flexibility of the accommodation will allow the property to appeal to a wide variety of potential purchasers from young professionals, to those with growing families and indeed those approaching retirement looking to reduce the number of rooms in their home without impacting on the reception space available for entertaining etc.

The location also means there are a plethora of excellent restaurants, pubs, shops and boutiques on the doorstep along with Downshire Primary School, the forest park and the castle grounds and local play park.

Convenient to Sprucefield, Lisburn and Belfast, we are confident that this is a home for the most discerning purchaser. This is a home which offers something a little bit special and we would actively encourage taking the time to view to fully appreciate just how unique a property it is.

FEATURES

Superb contemporary detached home with views over Hillsborough Castle grounds

Three well proportioned bedrooms including guest bedroom suite

Magnificent open plan living/kitchen/dining room with contemporary fitted German kitchen

Bright spacious mezzanine level lounge / ground floor den/study

Three bathrooms with villeroy and boch sanitaryware

Large feature balcony/terrace and enclosed rear patio garden

Exceptional standard of decor