Average rent prices across all of the UK have risen by around seven per cent since 2015 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Here's how much you need to earn to rent a one-bedroom flat in these UK cities

With rent in all parts of the UK rising by 1.2 per cent in the last year here is how much you should earn to afford to rent a one bed flat.

The data for this story was taken from Home.co.uk, which uses search-engine data to bring together house prices. The rent prices are average, so include the most expensive and cheapest in each city. The annual income requirement was calculated on the assumption that you should not spend more than 30 per cent of your gross annual income on rent. The data is also based on the assumption that the flat is rented by one person on their own, and does not include energy, water, or council tax bills.

Average rent for a one bed flat: 1,828pcm

1. London: 65,829 per year

Average rent for a one bed flat: 992pcm

2. Brighton: 35,712 per year

Average rent for a one bed flat: 964pcm

3. Edinburgh: 34,704 per year

Average rent for a one bed flat: 850pcm

4. Bristol: 30,600 per year

